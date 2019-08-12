The City Girls, singlehandedly represented by a pregnant Yung Miami, will stop at nothing to keep their momentum going strong. Early mock-ups of Quality Control's upcoming group project, have the City Girls tapped for three spot appearances, the previously released "Come On" and two others titled "Leave Em Alone" and "Soakin Wet."

For all we know, QC's flagship duo could feature several more, upon its completion. They have, after all, captured the hearts of tweeners the World over by stammering out the gate, unpolished. I do say that with total and utter reverence.

To mark the occasion of Control The Streets Vol. 2's imminent release, Yung Miami and Quavo have taken to Instagram in plugging the City Girls' contributions on the project. The generally combative Yung Miami is of different sorts in the promotional poster, as she appears to poke fun at her struggles to maintain a passport in a previous lifetime. Yung Miami is landlocked no more.

As indicated above and below, Quality Control's Control The Streets Vol. 2is slated to drop at the tail end of this week, boasting an impressive roster of talent: Migos, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Saweetie, PnB Rock, Playboi Carti, Gucci Mane, Young Thug and of course the City Girls. Are you intrigued?