As the City Girls continue to rise in fame and establish their reign over the rap music industry, Yung Miami has been the sole member holding down the fort for the iconic girl duo. That is while the other half of the group, JT, currently sits in jail on fraud charges. It has been a while now since JT has been away and fans are increasingly growing eager for her return. And after numerous failed attempts to get JT out early, the artist is still behind bars. However, recently, a photo of JT was shared on the City Girls official Instagram page and strongly hinted at the group member's release. The image was posted with the following cryptic caption: "The wait is almost over...#FreeJT." Whether or not this rang true, fans ran with it and began formulating all kinds of speculations. Is JT finally coming home? Unfortunately, for now, only time will tell.

The latest news surrounding City Girls involves Yung Miami's pregnancy reveal. The 1/2 member of the famed duo is expecting a child with super-producer boyfriend Southside. Though have no fear, Yung Miami is not planning on letting this stop her from securing the bag. To note, City Girls' smash-hit track "Act Up" also recently went platinum. Clearly, the girl group is killing it.