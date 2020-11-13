mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

City Girls Tap Lil Wayne, Quavo, & Jack Harlow For "P*ssy Talk (Remix)"

Erika Marie
November 13, 2020 01:05
The ladies hand over the reins to the fellas for the remix to their viral "City on Lock" hit.


The original version of this song featured Doja Cat, but City Girls have switched things up for the remix to "P*ssy Talk." The pair of Florida artists are two leading forces of women in the current rap game, and they only increase in popularity with every release. "P*ssy Talk" was featured on the City Girls most recent release City on Lock that was shared earlier this year, and for the remix, City Girls took a backseat as they allowed the fellas to takeover their viral hit.

Lil Wayne, Quavo, and Jack Harlow all make appearances on "P*ssy Talk (Remix)" as Yung Miami holds down the chorus. The guys are just as explicit as the women as they spit bars about the female anatomy, so stream "P*ssy Talk (Remix)" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

[Lil Wayne]
I can make that p*ssy talk proper
Tell that p*ssy I’m a counselor, I could make it hold a convo
I could make that p*ssy whisper, I could make that p*ssy shout
Make that p*ssy talk sh*t and tell that p*ssy, "Wipe your mouth"
If that p*ssy don’t spit then that p*ssy cottonmouth

City Girls Quavo Lil Wayne Jack Harlow City on Lock
