City Girls Tap Lil Wayne, Quavo, & Jack Harlow For "P*ssy Talk (Remix)"

The original version of this song featured Doja Cat, but City Girls have switched things up for the remix to "P*ssy Talk." The pair of Florida artists are two leading forces of women in the current rap game, and they only increase in popularity with every release. "P*ssy Talk" was featured on the City Girls most recent release City on Lock that was shared earlier this year, and for the remix, City Girls took a backseat as they allowed the fellas to takeover their viral hit.

Lil Wayne, Quavo, and Jack Harlow all make appearances on "P*ssy Talk (Remix)" as Yung Miami holds down the chorus. The guys are just as explicit as the women as they spit bars about the female anatomy, so stream "P*ssy Talk (Remix)" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

[Lil Wayne]

I can make that p*ssy talk proper

Tell that p*ssy I’m a counselor, I could make it hold a convo

I could make that p*ssy whisper, I could make that p*ssy shout

Make that p*ssy talk sh*t and tell that p*ssy, "Wipe your mouth"

If that p*ssy don’t spit then that p*ssy cottonmouth