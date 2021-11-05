City Girls Stay Ready On "Scared" Single From "Bruised Soundtrack"

Halle Berry's directorial debut will arrive this month and with it comes a star-studded soundtrack. Berry not only directed but also starred in Bruised, a film about a disgraced fighter, and for the soundtrack, she called on Cardi B to help act as executive producer. Each of the women featured on the tracklist was reportedly hand-selected by Berry and Cardi, and it's clear they were holding tight to a theme.

“I can’t wait to show it,” Berry told Variety. “I have to tell you, one of the things I’m most excited about is the title song that H.E.R. sang... and she killed it. So I can’t wait to share with everyone and am super excited.”

To kick things off, the first single from the soundtrack is "Scared" by City Girls. Other artists on the tracklist include Latto, H.E.R., Saweetie, Flo Milli, and Cardi B. Bruised will hit theaters on November 19 before being offered on Netflix one week later. Stream "Scared" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Who want the smoke? (Who?) Someone bring me a lighter (Woo)

Talkin' crazy, b*tch, you ain't no fighter

Made a wave and these b*tches be bitin'

I'm a real b*tch, I ain't doin' no typin'

Hoes can hit like a hooker from Dykeman

