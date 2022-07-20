Ever since the release of "Act Up," the City Girls have made a concerted effort to have every summer on lock. Whether it's dropping a new project or coming through with undeniable singles, their fans were expecting Yung Miami and JT to have summer '22 on smash.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Unfortunately, it seems like there are some significant delays in their forthcoming project. JT and Yung Miami confirmed on social media that they had to push their album back from its original release date on July 29th -- the same day that Beyoncé's Renaissance is dropping.





The two didn't cite Beyoncé's release date as the reason why the project was delayed. Miami gave a vague response, claiming that they needed more time to perfect the final product.

"The album was supposed to drop July 29, but it’s not dropping because we had some issues — not issues, but you know, when you dropping an album, you have to make sure everything is good," she said.

Some fans began pointing out that they would've dropped on the same day as Beyoncé. While some were disappointed that they wouldn't get the Beyoncé/City Girls double whammy, others believed that the City Girls weren't trying to rival Bey on the charts. JT shut down the discourse quickly in a single tweet that indicated their album is not even completed. "Our album NOT finished!!!! TF ….," she wrote.

Perhaps, we'll end up getting the new album from the City Girls towards the end of the summer.