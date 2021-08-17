JT and Yung Miami say the moment they knew that they had made it was when Drake called them for an appearance on his 2018 track "In My Feelings." The City Girls rappers discussed working with Drake on the Scorpion single during a new interview on The Carlos Watson Show.

JT and Yung Miami explained that they had to keep the collaboration secret for a month behind the scenes and were unsure whether the song would even land on the final tracklist for the album. When they heard that most of their verses had been cut, they said they were still grateful despite him "choppin’ our ass.”



Rich Fury / Getty Images

"We thankful for that and that's when we realized," they said.

Both of the girls have talked about collaborating with the legendary Toronto rapper before. In an interview with Rap-Up back when the single dropped, JT explained that “Growing up, I always been a Drake fan."

“How did Drake know us?" Miami added when asked about their reaction to getting the call from Drake. "We just some random hood City Girls. How he heard our music? For him to just follow us, not even knowing he knew our music, it’s like people is really paying attention to us.”

Check out City Girls' new interview below.

[Via]