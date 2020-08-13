There have been plenty of rumors regarding the relationship between Lil Uzi Vert and City Girls rapper JT. Word on the street is the two have been canoodling and there were even accusations that he cheated on her, but the pair of chart-topping artists have kept their private lives, well, private. Inquiring minds wanted to know what was going on, so while the City Girls were chatting with Charlamagne Tha God for their The Breakfast Club interview, JT was asked straightforwardly if she and Uzi were once together.

"Is that why you broke up with Lil Uzi?" Charlamagne asked the rapper. JT just began laughing as she said, "I didn't break up with him. We never was... What the f*ck is wrong with you!" Charlamagne and DJ Envy asked her why she was blushing and "laughing like that." As JT stayed silent to avoid the question, The Breakfast Club hosts couldn't help but chuckle at Yung Miami who sat like a stone, straight-faced with no reaction whatsoever.

"I thought y'all computer froze the way Yung Miami didn't move," Charlamagne quipped. JT didn't offer up any clarity to whether or not she and Uzi have been entertaining a romance. After the laughing and joking settled, JT answered, "I didn't break up with nobody." Check out the clip below.