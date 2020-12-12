City Girls Level Up On Lakeyah's "Female Goat"

City Girls are often counted out yet they continue to prove their naysayers wrong at every point. Every so often, both JT and Yung Miami have faced criticism for their skill set as rappers, as well as their content. And with the money piling up, it’s safe to say that their formula is working efficiently but still, there’s always room for growth.

Quality Control’s Lakeyah tapped City Girls for her new single, “Female GOAT” off of her new project, Times Up and this song in particular is making some serious noise. The chilling Detroit-style production cooked up by Reuel Ethan serves as the backdrop for Lakeyah, Caresha and Jatavia to deliver menacing bars with pure charisma. “N***as act like bitches so we put ‘em on a skirt/ N***a think he on that, he gon’ end up on a shirt/ Made him eat my pussy then I put it in a verse,” JT raps.

Yung Miami, in particular, really came through with one of her best verses to date. Both Miami and JT have shown growth over the years but Miami’s also faced much criticism for how much she cares for her craft. On “Female Goat,” she approaches the verse with precision after JT passes the baton her way. “Bitches hard on the net, but in person they gon’ break/ Baby, glock in my bag, but my n***a brought the Drac,” Miami serves up.

Check the record out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Sleep on that n***a, eat his meat like a steak

Slide on that bitch, beat his sister with a rake

Been won the race, tired of bitches 'cause they fake

See my sons in the club, see my sons in my face

I don't move with no mace, tryna put her in a brace