The City Girls have been having a tremendous year. After some setbacks in their career, including a prison stint for JT and an unexpected pregnancy for Yung Miami, the duo is back together and they're coming through with their best work.

Last night, they released the star-studded remix to "Pussy Talk" with Quavo, Jack Harlow, and Lil Wayne, but that wasn't the only reason why people were talking about the girl group.

If you were tuned into JT's Instagram Live, you already know what went down. The rapper was looking for a remote control in her home, leaning over to check on a table. As she turned back to the camera, her nipple had popped out of her top. She didn't seem to mind though.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

"Oh shit," she said, surprised. "It's always the titties for me. Them shit's so goddamn big. Y'all gonna stay up until I find my remote?"

The fact that she went right back to her remote control situation without making much of a big deal about the nip slip is pretty remarkable.

"It's always the nip slip. I don't even care no more," she said. "It's like... bitch. Y'all see it or y'all don't." She then started twerking a little before heading back to the search.

Immediately after the wardrobe malfunction, JT was a trending search on Twitter with fans reacting to what had happened.

She'll need to be a little more careful in the future to avoid situations like this. For obvious reasons, we can't share the video.