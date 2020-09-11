As if we needed any more proof that Lil Uzi Vert and JT are (were?) a thing, the City Girls rapper has officially jumped into a feud with the woman who posted pictures of herself kissing Baby Pluto on the lips.

This weekend, a picture of Lil Uzi Vert locking lips with a fan went viral and, after some digging, people found her identity. The woman has been going off all week, likely trying to capitalize on her fifteen minutes of fame, coaxing JT into saying something. Finally, the rapstress has obliged.

After Uzi's kiss recipient subtweeted JT in incessant amounts, the City Girls star finally bit the bullet.

"I swear on my niece that I love dearly god can take the breath out of her, this girl is being delusional I NEVER once said anything to or about her," wrote JT in a since-deleted post on Twitter. "Like please stop trying to build false beef with me I don't know you at all!!"

She followed up that message with another, noting that she was reluctantly treading in these waters as she wasn't down to be featured on all of the blogs.

"I don't feel like being all over the blogs today lord but I don't like people lying on me keep that delusional shit over there!"

When Uzi's fan caught her responses and told her that she's cuter than her, JT struck back.

"WHERE???!!!!?? your worst day is EVERYDAY btw, but where big feet," snapped back JT.

Their back-and-forth continued for about an hour afterward. What do you think of their exchange?