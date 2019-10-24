For the last year, City Girls fans have been waiting for JT to get out of prison. The rapper had been serving her time for credit card fraud, leaving it up to her partner Yung Miami to hold things down on the outside. The whole of Quality Control stood behind her as they waited for her release and, finally, she made her way back home this month. The Florida-based girl group is now experiencing some downtime as Yung Miami raises her newborn baby Summer but JT is back in the studio cooking up some fire for us. During a recent live-stream with her fans, the recording artist spoke about her prison stay and her relationship with Lil Yachty, exposing the Atlanta character for allegedly cheating on her.

During the live session, JT spoke with a number of her friends, including Tommie Lee from Love & Hip Hop. As they were discussing life, Lil Boat came up and JT was not pleased about how he treated her while locked up. In the video, she says that Boat never sent her any e-mails or letters, cheating on her while she couldn't be with him on the outside. The conversation gets pretty heated at times.

You may recall Yachty being a lead songwriter on the City Girls' hit song "Act Up." They may be signed to the same label but it looks like JT and Lil Boat need to have a private conversation to hash things out.