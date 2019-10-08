The moment you've all been waiting for has finally arrived. City Girls' rapper JT is officially out of prison and she's already getting back on her music grind. For the last year, the Miami-based recording artist has been forced to watch her career grow from behind bars, trusting her partner Yung Miami to hold it down until she gets out. The star was booked for fraud and the Quality Control team has been teasing her imminent release for months and finally, that day has arrived.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Telling the world that her best friend is home, Yung Miami announced that JT will be dropping her first single tonight since being released from prison. "YOU BITCHES IN TROUBLE!! MY BITCH HOME," wrote the rapper online. Following a tradition set forth by a number of formerly-incarcerated rappers, JT will be impacting the streets with a new single titled "First Day Out." Produced by Twysted Genius, the track is set to drop in a few hours. On the cover art, the newly-free JT can be seen rocking an icy chain and writing out her verses, clearly focused on getting back into the booth and continuing her upward trajectory.

Congratulations on being released, JT. We can't wait to hear what she's been working on for the last year!