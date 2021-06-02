City Girls have certainly made a stain on the music industry since their debut. Ever since releasing their debut mixtape Period in 2018, the Miami duo has gone on to release two studio albums, Girl Code in 2018 followed by City on Lock in 2020. Girl Code featured the RIAA-platinum certified singles "Twerk" with Cardi B and "Act Up," while City on Lock included appearances from Doja Cat, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, and more.

JT, Lil Uzi Vert's current beau and half of the duo, has suggested that the pair are more focused on dropping singles than a full production right now. Either way, they are certainly doing something right. They've recently earned their first Billboard Hot 100 debut ever with their viral hit "Twerkulator."

"PERIOD! Our first solo debut," wrote JT on Instagram in the caption of a screenshot from chart aggregate source chartdata confirming the news. "I'm so happy for us because we're always counted out I heard 'you missed it' so many times when I got out!" she continued, referring to her brief stint behind bars in the early days of their success.

She added, "Honestly we just getting started! After prison, deaths, leaked albums, I'm soooo thankful!!! Even thou we gave jobs, p*ssy talk & fire ass remixes. Thank GOD, our team, the city girls/boys, tik tokers & the mf twerkulatorsssss! now let's shoot a movie & request it at radio."

It's likely that once the duo does debut a music video for the hit it'll continue to climb from its current position at #51 on the charts.

Congrats to the City Girls on their first solo Billboard entry!