City Girls Drop Music Video For "Flewed Out" Ft. Lil Baby

After an eventful few days, City Girls release their new music video for "Flewed Out" ft. Lil Baby.

It's been an eventful week for the City Girls and now, they've returned with the visuals for "Flewed Out," a smash record off of City On Lock. The duo connects with their QC labelmates Lil Baby for the record that's reminiscent of the City Girls take on Soul Plane. Hopping aboard Diamond Class on the flight, Lil Baby and the City Girls post up in a private section of the City Girls Airline where they're decked out with diamonds and bottles of champagne. Real player sh*t.

The release of the music video comes just a day after they hit the stage at the BET Hip Hop Awards where they performed "Kitty Talk" and "Jobs." City Girls are also found themselves centred at a relatively interesting pop culture moment this past weekend when Barack Obama's daughter Sacha, who keeps a pretty low profile, went viral after singing along to the Miami duo in a TikTok video.