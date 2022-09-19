JT and Yung Miami of the City Girls both graced the cover of PopSugar's digital cover story for September, which was published on Monday. Speaking with the outlet, the two discussed their relationships, their admiration for female hip-hop artists who came before them, and more.

"Omg I had so much fun doing this interview & photo shoot!" Miami captioned a photo of the cover on Instagram, Monday.



Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

When asked about her relationship with Diddy, Yung Miami remarked, "People don't know us. They don't know what the f*ck we got goin' on. I'm in there like, 'Shut the f*ck up. Y'all don't know what we have going on. Me and him gon' be married — boom!' No, I'm just saying."

Miami had shown her support for Diddy at the 2022 BET Awards by holding up a sign reading, "GO PAPI!" Of the viral moment, Miami told the outlet, "I love it. I had two signs. Me and Diddy have a really supportive relationship. He supports me, and I support him."

As for JT, who is in a relationship with Lil Uzi Vert, she said that, "It made me a much better person. I feel like I found my home with him, my safe space. Once you find your safe space, you know."

The piece also mentions that the City Girls rapper is currently living with Uzi in the Calabasas area.

Later, the two discuss their admiration for Nicki Minaj, Lil Kim, and more female rappers who paved the way for them.

Check out the City Girls' cover for PopSugar below.





