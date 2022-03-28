It feels like City Girls were preparing to launch solo endeavors in the past few months. Yung Miami's recent collaboration with Quavo on "Strub Tha Ground," and her single, "Rap Freaks" appeared to indicate that a solo effort was on the way. However, that doesn't mean that the City Girls are disbanding in any way, and it seems like they're gunning to dominate another summer in 2022.



Prince Williams/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Yung Miami and JT announced that they'll be unveiling a brand new single this Friday titled, "Top Notch" ft. Fivio Foreign. The Miami-based duo shared the cover art and the April 1st release date. Unfortunately, there was no snippet to accompany the announcement, so it seems like fans might end up waiting until Friday to hear the song in its entirety.

Fivio Foreign's slowly turning into hip-hop's go-to feature, thanks to his contributions to Kanye West's Donda. Last week, he appeared alongside Nicki Minaj on her new single, "We Go Up," marking the Pink Friday rapper's foray into Brooklyn drill. Meanwhile, the rapper's spree of guest verses appear to be setting the stage for his official debut album, The B.I.B.L.E is due out on April 8th. The album is executive produced by Kanye West and will likely include "City Of Gods" ft. Alicia Keys and Ye.

Check out the cover art for City Girls' "Top Notch" below.