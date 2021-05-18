The City Girls have been laying low for some time, at least, when it comes to new music releases. The two have still been heavily in our news, thanks to JT's much-publicized and scrutinized relationship with Lil Uzi Vert, as well any other general beef being sent their way by various different parties.

Nonetheless, when it comes to their job, that is to say, putting out music, they've been keeping fans waiting for almost a year. It was in June 2020 that the duo dropped City on Lock, and with summer fast approaching, it looks like the two are plotting another summer takeover. Since their album, they've popped up with intermittent appearances on songs for friends, including fellow Quality Control artist Lakeyah, as well as newcomer BRS Kash's viral "Throat" record, among a handful of others.

This afternoon, JT and Yung Miami had their names trending on the twitter for all the right reasons too, with their song title quickly becoming a viral topic, perhaps boosted by the loud cover artwork and the immediate theme: twerking.

The artwork, seen below, feature both girls with their heads between their legs, donning similar all-black get-ups and an abnormal amount of long, pink nail-clad hands clasping their legs from the butt down.

The caption is simple enough: "It’s Time for the Twerkulator." Indeed.

Are you excited for this new record to drop on Friday?