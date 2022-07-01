mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

City Girls & Usher Deliver Party Anthem "Good Love"

Erika Marie
July 01, 2022 00:17
Good Love
City Girls Feat. Usher

This mashup is poised for summer party playlists and arrives with a fun, skating rink-centered visual.


Get ready to lace up your skates and hit up Cascade because City Girls and Usher are setting the tempo for the summer. Atlanta is known for its skate culture and Cascade has been a cultural staple for decades. If you've been over on Usher's social media pages, you'll regularly find the R&B icon rolling his way around a rink, often with his famous friends like Jermaine Dupri by his side. 

The summer months are all about being outside, on vacation, at a cookout, or simply enjoying oneself with a few friends, and City Girls partnered with Usher to bring "Good Love," an uptempo track that will turn any vibe into a party mood. The single arrived with a fun, colorful, light-hearted visual that will have you lacing up and ready to show off your moves.

This one is a stress-free vibe, so stream "Good Love" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Bring out that Ace of Spades, DeLeón and lemonade (Ayy)
Sit me center stage and watch me do my thing
Like, don't stop, get it, get it, ooh, ooh, hit it, hit it
Look back, swirl, twist it, we just some city b*tches 

