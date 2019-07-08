The City Girls' "Act Up" smash officially climbed to the No. 1 slot of the Rhythmic Songs airplay chart for the week ending in July 6th after the cut experienced an increase of 15% in plays.

As the track itself climbed to the penthouse suite, cementing the duo's undeniable relevance in the mainstream at the moment, they also earned their third total entry on the charts as London On Da Track 's "Throw Fits," which features a verse from Yung Miami, debuts on the same chart at No. 36.

Billboard notes that "Act Up" is well on its way to a No. 1 slot on other charts as well judging by his current trajectory. On the Rap Airplay chart, the track sits at No. 2 with a 7% jump in its audience while sliding up to No. 3 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart despite a recorded decrease of 2%, earning an audience of 20.5 million.

Such numbers only further serve to bolster a fruitful homecoming for one-half of the duo, JT, who is set for her release from federal incarceration in the coming months. It was around this time last year that the Miami-bred rapper began to serve a year-long sentence for her conviction on fraudulent credit card charges.