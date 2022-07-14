City Fidelia Taps Shelley FKA DRAM On New Single "Soulmate"

Ottawa rapper City Fidelia is revving up for the release of his debut album Painkiller this year. This week, the Canadian artist returned with his latest single, "Soulmate" featuring Shelley FKA DRAM. The latest single serves as his third offering off of Painkiller, following 2021's "College Dropout." The warm, soulful production provides a sense of nostalgia as City and Shelley explore the complicated feelings of love and the residual effects of heartbreak.

"The song is about my experience as a black male who was raised by a single mother trying to explore the concept of love while exploring myself. In the song I acknowledge how my trauma has interrupted my emotional processing, therefore, made it hard for me to articulate and express my feelings properly. However, I also take the time to show appreciation to the person/soulmate that saw the perfection in my imperfections," he said in a statement.

Check out the latest from City Fidelia below.

Quotable Lyrics

Baby girl your courageous

You told your girls I'm a fuck boy, then you come fuck the boy

You might be Helene the Troy, with brains like Tolstoy

Sweet in the streets but a freak in the sheets

Only talk nasty when you talking to me

