Kanye West and Adidas are expected to release two different Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorways later this month, including a green-based "Desert Sage" version releasing ahead of St. Patrick's Day, followed by a "Cinder" joint. The latter, which is much more in line with the neutral toned Yeezys we've come to expect, is on track to release on March 21st, according to sneaker source Yeezy Mafia.

Adidas

Similar to some other Yeezy Boost 350 V2s, this upcoming "Cinder" iteration appears to feature a combination of black and charcoal throughout the primeknit construction. Additional details include a timeless gum outsole which sits beneath a blacked out shell covering the beloved Boost cushioning.

In addition to this colorway, there's a more limited "Reflective Cinder" iteration that comes equipped with 3M accents on the streak that runs across both sides of the silhouette. Check out some detailed photos in the IG posts embedded below, and click here for a rundown of some of the other highly anticipated sneakers dropping in March.