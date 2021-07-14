Cico P Is Too Fresh On "Nawfjaxx"

Cico P is shaping up to be the next big export out of Texas. The rising rapper first gained attention with the success of "Tampa" and he's been going hard ever since. In the past few weeks, he's unloaded a few bangers that have shown a promising sign of what he has in store for the future. Last month, he teamed up with Kevin Gates on "Half The Time." Just last week, he and Spinabenz dropped their new collab, "Prophecy."

Today, the rapper released his latest project, Nawfjaxx in its entirety. Laced with thirteen songs in total (and a bonus track), the rapper follows his recent run with a full body of work to properly introduce himself to the masses. Along with Gates and Spinabenz, the project also includes appearances from Maxo Kream and Yella Beezy.