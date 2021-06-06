mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Cico P Drops Latest Track "Boogieee"

Kevin Quinitchett
June 06, 2021 16:30
296 Views
02
0
Via YouTube Via YouTube
Via YouTube

Boogieee
Cico P

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Cico P's "Boogieee" is the latest follow up to his previous release, "See Me"


The Jacksonville, Texas rapper keeps his viral momentum going with latest drop, "Boogieee." Following the success of his previous releases, "See Me" and "Tampa," he continues to drop more heat. "Boogieee" is a catchy track with the potential to blow up like his previous songs.

Cico P's exudes confidence on his new fire track. "I'm a project baby but I'm good at mathematicals/ Put a n**ga up and I'ma take off to Canada/ Need to put down the drank, man the shit gonna have me outta here," he raps on the song, proving that Cico P is on the come up and is refusing to stop. The entire song is ear candy.

The production has a hard-hitting trap quality that is sure to gain steam across on social media platforms. Cico P first gained recognition for his viral TikTok song "Tampa." From there, he continued to grow his following with subsequent releases. 

Quotable Lyrics
They just be stuntin', I do that
Damn, that lil Cico so groovy
Bitches they love my lil boogieee
I beat they odds they ain't think I could do it
Send the deposit right now you can book it

Cico P
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  2
  0
  296
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Cico P
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Cico P Drops Latest Track "Boogieee"
02
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject