Cico P Drops Latest Track "Boogieee"

The Jacksonville, Texas rapper keeps his viral momentum going with latest drop, "Boogieee." Following the success of his previous releases, "See Me" and "Tampa," he continues to drop more heat. "Boogieee" is a catchy track with the potential to blow up like his previous songs.

Cico P's exudes confidence on his new fire track. "I'm a project baby but I'm good at mathematicals/ Put a n**ga up and I'ma take off to Canada/ Need to put down the drank, man the shit gonna have me outta here," he raps on the song, proving that Cico P is on the come up and is refusing to stop. The entire song is ear candy.

The production has a hard-hitting trap quality that is sure to gain steam across on social media platforms. Cico P first gained recognition for his viral TikTok song "Tampa." From there, he continued to grow his following with subsequent releases.

Quotable Lyrics

They just be stuntin', I do that

Damn, that lil Cico so groovy

Bitches they love my lil boogieee

I beat they odds they ain't think I could do it

Send the deposit right now you can book it

