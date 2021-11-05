Throughout the decades, Hip-Hop, and the entertainment industry altogether, has witnessed some pretty tumultuous and tragic relationships between fellow superstars, and the called-off engagement between Future and Ciara in 2014 remains one of the most infamous breakups of the last decade. The scorned lovers went their separate ways, and while Future has been living life as one of rap's most eligible bachelors, Ciara has eased into a happy marriage with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Over time it was revealed that prior to meeting Russell, Ciara consistently prayed for "a God-fearing man," "discernment," "wisdom," and "a man that loved kids," and as a result, fans have joked for years that they need Ciara's prayer in their life. Last year, on her fifth studio album All Monsters Are Human,K. Michelle even named a song after Ciara's prayer, and on the track, she sang, "Broke my heart, but it won't bleed/Ain't no future anyway, pray the prayer Ciara prayed."



Rachel Murray/Getty Images/Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Over a year later, the shroud of mystery surrounding Ciara's prayer has now been lifted because Summer Walker tacked it onto the end of her newly released sophomore studio album, Still Over It. Performed by Ciara over swelling instrumentation, the one-minute and 54-second track is designed to serve as a powerful conclusion to an album that tackles topics such as infidelity and heartbreak.

You can listen to "Ciara's Prayer" and read it in its entirety below.

Jesus, I need you. I don't fully understand everything right now, but I know you have great plans for me. I'm hurting, but there's purpose in my pain. I need you. I need you to restore my faith in love, give me strength. I know I can't do it all on my own, I'm tired, I don't wanna hurt no more, I don't wanna feel like this ever again. Thank you for hearing my cry, thank you for hearing my heart, I know you'll do what's right with it. Thank you for never judging me. I'm broken but I'm beautifully broken. I know you will help me put all of the right pieces together. I know my pain is not in vain. I know that my baby is the most precious gift you have given me in life, and I thank you for that, thank you. Cover and protect us, Lord. I pray the next man of my life will be my husband. I pray he loves me, leads me, guides me, reassures me, I pray that he holds me, I pray that I have everything I want and need in him. I pray he will love me the way that you love me. Your love is unconditional. You are the way, the truth and the life, in you there's hope. Lord, you say "Love is patient, love is kind, it does not envy", I believe in this pure love, this is what I want. Lord, thank you for reminding me who I am, I am a queen, I deserve to be treated like one. I'm a warrior, I will get up. I'm a child of God, I'm everything you say I am. I'm an overcomer, I'm built for this. Lord, I'm ready, in Jesus name, Amen.

Considering that it was one of the most highly anticipated cuts from Summer Walker's sophomoric effort, it's only natural that fans are teeming with excitement over the Still Over It track, so check out some of the best Twitter reactions to "Ciara's Prayer" below.