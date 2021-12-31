This is reportedly the last season of The Ellen Show and it's fading to black with a series of celebrity guest hosts. Ellen DeGeneres has been hit with a scandal that influenced her decision to end her long-running talk show in 2022, and in recent months, viewers have watched as these guests hosts share memories with their famous friends.

Recently, Ciara and Normani were able to sit down together and the singer shared stories about dancing in Venice with Megan Thee Stallion. Normani recalled that by the end of the night, her dress was ripped from going so hard.

Also during the chat, Normani fawned over Ciara and brought the R&B icon to tears.

“I’ve always felt like representation was so key, and being a little girl in my grandmother’s living room learning the ‘1, 2 Step,' 'Goodies,'" Normani said. "Literally, the earliest memories that I have, like you were a part of that and you really helped shape the artist and woman that I felt like I could be."

"You opened my mind to those possibilities. Like, Black Girl Magic.” Ciara did her best to mask that she was overwhelmed with emotion, but cameras caught tears swelling in her eyes. "Don't make me cry!" she said. "That means a lot... I got a little emotional." Check out the heartwarming exchange below.