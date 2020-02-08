Ms. Ciara is not letting anything stop her from twerking—not even her pregnancy. The singer took the stage at a New York Fashion Week event on Thursday, and took the opportunity to show off her knees of steel and booty-shaking skills. During a mashup of various songs like Lil Jon and the Ying Yang Twins' "Get Low" and Saweetie's "My Type," Ciara lined up with her backup dancers before breaking to take center stage. The soon-to-be mama of three then turned around and started twerking as the medley transitioned into her 2004 hit "Goodies."

Decked out in a black leather outfit, Ciara can still out-twerk most, even with a bun in the oven. This twerk sesh was not the first instance that Ciara has showed off her dance moves since announcing her pregnancy, however. The expectant mother shared a video last week of herself goofing around to Roddy Ricch's "The Box" at the Super Bowl.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

She and husband, Russell Wilson, announced on January 30th that they were expecting another child. This will be their second child together, following the birth of their daughter, Sienna Princess, in April 2017. Ciara also has a 5-year-old son, Future Zahir, with her ex-fiancé Future.