Ciara and her NFL husband Russell Wilson were, of course, present at last night's Super Bowl where the Kansas City Chiefs beat San Francisco 31 - 20. The annual event had everyone in attendance turning up and Ciara, who announced last week that she's pregnant with her third child, was even going hard showcasing her dance moves on Instagram.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The "Level Up" singer posted a clip to her Instagram feed that sees her dancing to Roddy Ricch's hit "The Box" that was placed at #1 after it's release. Every few moves showcased Ciara's growing baby bump as she's dressed in an oversized jersey that hangs on her growing frame. "Silly Mama 😝😎," she captioned the post.

Ciara recently wrote Russell a loving letter on Instagram after his NFL team, The Seattle Seahawks, lost to The Green Bay Packers pre Super Bowl.

"My Warrior ❤️. As always so so proud of you. You put it all on the line every time. That’s in all that you do!" she wrote. "You’ve made 7 Post Seasons of your 8 Seasons, 7 Pro Bowls of those 8, and All Pro this year.. not including all your other amazing stats 😝. You truly are a rare breed. Most of them all, you’re 10 for 10 with loving me and our babies with your all! Grateful to witness your Greatness on and off the field! It’s just the beginning. So excited for what’s ahead. Love you so much."