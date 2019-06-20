ESSENCE magazine is known for some pretty iconic magazine covers, including for their 2014 issue with Price, in which they did a rare interview with the late legend. This time around, they've enlisted the likes of gorgeous musicians, Ciara and Teyana Taylor, as well as supermodel, and widow to the late David Bowie, Iman for a #BlackGirlMagic packed July/August issue. The spread will highlight the ladies excelling in their respective careers and day-to-day lives alike.

Stunning Somalian supermodel Iman is celebrated for her philanthropy and mogul status, also pioneering in the beauty world with her Iman Cosmetics brand. She manages to look absolutely ageless, even at the impressive age of 63 (proving once again, that black really don't crack), as she continues to set an example for young black girls everywhere. “When I came on the scene, I was catering to women of all skin colors,” Iman explains. “Regardless of what hue you are, as long as you are a woman with skin of color, whether you are Asian, Latina or African, I opened that gate. And Fenty knocked the gate out,” - she said referring to the trailblazing example Rih continues to set.

Teyana also covers the issue, and speaks on her adorable baby girl Junie and how she's changed her life. According to Teyana, she’s working hard to instill confidence in her daughter. “I’m just teaching her early: ‘You are beautiful, you are smart, you are magic,’ ” she explains. Through her relationship with her husband, Taylor is also modeling the power of commitment, teaching little June Bug that “love is important,"

For CiCi’s stunning Afrocentric cover, she rocks waist-length faux locks while speaking on the power of prayer, “my faith has carried me through every challenge and triumph,” she reflects. “When I was younger and wanting things to happen when I wanted them to happen, I could never have imagined that 15 years later I’d be having the time of my life.” “I’m trying to keep getting better, make health-conscious decisions and be the best mom and wife I can be,” she says. “No matter how much success you have, I believe there’s always an opportunity to grow and learn something new. And I’m keeping my sexy up too.”