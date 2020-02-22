Ciara is making sure to document all of the best moments of her second pregnancy with husband Russell Wilson, as she shared a photo showing off her baby bump while rocking a white bikini on vacation. The singer let all of us know that she's living her best life with a recent Instagram post, in which she can be seen posing next to a pool in all-white while looking off into the distance. Ciara captioned the photo with just a simple hashtag, "#Friday," and indicated that Russell was the mastermind behind the gorgeous shot.

Ciara and Russell announced that they were expecting another child roughly three weeks ago, and the happy couple haven't stopped basking in the beautiful moment ever since. Ciara even twerked onstage during an event for New York Fashion Week, proving that she won't let her pregnancy hold her back from some harmless fun.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

While this will be Ciara and Russell's second child together, Ciara does have another child with ex-fiancé, Future. Russell's mother, Tammy, recently opened up about the first time Russell told her about his relationship with the woman who would eventually become his wife. She recalled how she reacted upon finding out that Ciara already had a child with another man. "If you're really serious about it, then you have to love that kid as if it were your own," Tammy told Russell about Future Jr. at the time. "If you're going to be with someone who has a kid, you can't treat that kid any differently than if he were yours." Words of wisdom from Mama Wilson.