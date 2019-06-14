Ciara Shows Love To "Beauty Marks" Album With "Set" Video

Ciara follows up on her previously released "Beauty Marks" album.

Ciara's Beauty Marks album dropped off in early May and didn't receive as much love as hoped. The tape came equipped with 10 songs, a couple which she delivered before its arrival, such as "Level Up" and "Thinkin Bout You." Now that some time has passed, Ciara has followed up with an official video for the third song "Set."

The video is a simple one, that sees Ciara dancing on a literal set with her strong team of back up dancers. "My Sweet Fans In Celebration of the success of Beauty Marks and my tour tickets going on sale today.. This is for you!" Ciara wrote on Instagram, debuting the video.

“I’m so proud of this album, it reminds me of when I made my fist album Goodies,” Ciara previously said when discussing the making of the project. “I was this little girl … I had no inhibitions. I was just free and lost and I let myself go in the process … and that’s the same way I was with making this album and it felt good bouncing around the studio with my massive belly, knowing that I was carrying my first daughter, I felt so empowered.”