Ciara kicked off the weekend by teasing her upcoming "J.U.M.P." single with a gas station car roof twerk video, and though the eye candy and dancing skills were certainly appreciated by some, many simply couldn't get over the astounding fuel prices listed on the sign behind her.

"Maturing is seeing a whole lot of ass, but [you] preoccupied with that expensive ass gas! Adulting," one Twitter user wrote in response to the viral clip, many others chiming in with similar sentiments.

Of course, the "1, 2 Step" hitmaker won't miss an opportunity to catch the internet's attention, so after seeing all the fuel price feedback she returned with yet another booty-shaking bit, this one captioned, "Made dem gas prices #JUMP."

This time around, instead of popping out of the sunroof of a Ford Bronco to shake her behind, the mother of three threw it down in a Wendy's parking lot, still surrounded by the same performers from her Friday upload.

Ciara's comment section was flooded with nothing but love from friends like LaLa Anthony and Normani, as well as her husband Russell Wilson. "CiCi Summer! Making it #JUMP," he wrote.

"Cause mama always gonna be a dancer," another fan added. "And the Forces didn't crease not ONE time!" someone else pointed out, speaking on the pristine condition of the 36-year-old's footwear.

In other news, just last month Ciara was one of the famous faces selected to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated Swim – check out her stunning photoshoot here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.