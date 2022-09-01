Russell Wilson is one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL, and this season is going to be an interesting one for him as he looks to prove himself with a brand-new team. Wilson will be playing his first season with the Denver Broncos, and fans are curious to see how this will go for him.

The Broncos clearly want to lock down Wilson for a very long time, as earlier today, they signed him to a massive contract that will keep him in Denver for seven seasons. This deal is worth a massive $245 million over five years with $165 million of that being guaranteed.

In the aftermath of the new deal, Ciara took to Twitter where she congratulated her husband on such a remarkable achievement. Ciara has stood by Wilson throughout his career, and it is nice to see her excited about this latest development.

"Baby @DangeRussWilson I am so proud of you! You’re the most dedicated and hardworking person I know!" Ciara wrote. "It’s been so beautiful to see you become a Bronco! So excited for the journey ahead! You’re 1 of 1! My greatest inspiration. I love you so much!"

Wilson and the Broncos will have a lot of work to do this season, but that massive contract should prove to be a motivator for years to come.