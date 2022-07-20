Although reactions to her new single have been a mixed bag, Ciara is pushing full steam ahead with the promotion of "Jump." The Pop-R&B icon recently released the uptempo dance record that hosted a feature from Los Angeles-based Hip Hop group Coast Contra, and the pairing seemed to throw fanbases for a loop. Coast Contra is known for being a bar-heavy collective—proven by their recent viral moments that received praise from some of Hip Hop's most respected emcees.

Ciara has continuously offered dance tracks throughout her career and has amassed success along the way, but this time around, "Jump" divided listeners as they fired off social media debates.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

As music lovers dissect "Jump" and its hitmaking ability, Ciara has shared a video showing some of her famous friends singing along. Each person filmed themselves and it was later spliced to include Kim Kardashian, Latto, La La Anthony, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Vanessa Bryant, Natalia Bryant, and J Balvin.

The clip also shows that these entertainers made their videos as they were working on other projects, out at events, or relaxing at home, so it looks like Ciara reached out for a few favors and they were happy to deliver.

