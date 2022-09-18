Ciara says that there is "so much energy" on her upcoming album, which will be her first full-length effort since 2019’s Beauty Marks. Ciara discussed the highly-anticipated project during a cover story for Ebony Magazine's September/October issue.

“I’m so excited! It’s such a joy and a gift to share my music with the world; I never take it for granted," she told the publication. "I love being able to create a project and show everyone what I’ve been vibing to. For my 'Jump' record it’s been so great working with [music video director] Dave Meyers to execute my vision. I think one of the greatest things that came out of the pandemic is realizing we’re all much stronger than we thought we were, and we’re all trying to find ways to thrive. The world can never have enough joy, the world can ever never have enough love and the world can definitely never have enough dance.”



Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Ciara released "JUMP" as the album's lead single back in July. The track features California-based rap group Coast Contra.

As for what else to expect from the project, Ciara explained that the album, "feels nostalgic."

“There’s so much energy in this album because I want to make the world dance—that’s always been my thing," she said. "It’s the tempo and beat I’ve been moving to in my music, and the key sentiments I’ve poured into this album. There is an R&B core in these records. To be honest, this album feels nostalgic. It takes me back to my first album in a way that no project I’ve done to this point has before.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ciara discusses life in the public eye, motherhood, skincare, and more.

Check out Ciara's cover for Ebony below.





[Via]