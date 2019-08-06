While Ciara's ex Bow Wow is out there speaking disrespect on her name, the "1 2 Step" singer is thriving and leaving her ex in the dust since yet another major career move. The 33-year-old mother of two has officially become the creative director of Nike and Jordan's Fall kids' collection with Finish Line, a shoe store company.

“It’s a dream come true to be able to express my creativity in fashion through legendary brands,” Ciara said of her new role, via PEOPLE. “I remember as a kid waiting in line at Finish Line to get the newest sneakers, so to have the opportunity to see my creative vision on those same shelves is a reminder no dream is too big. I can’t wait to infuse mine and my family’s style and energy into this process.”



Kevin Winter/Getty Image

Ciara's been making major moves lately. Back in May, she was accepted to Harvard for its prestigious Business School to study the Entertainment, Media and Sports program. "I always dreamt of going to college, but by God’s grace, my music career took me on a path that I’m so thankful for. This week I got accepted into Harvard! Words cannot describe my excitement!" she wrote on Instagram.

Big ups Cici for her successes.