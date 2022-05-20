Thursday night was a big one for Ciara. The 36-year-old walked the red carpet alongside her husband, Russell Wilson, at the Sports Illustrated swim issue cover party – for which she posed front and center – and once inside the venue, the mother of three switched outfits to perform in front of all the event's patrons.

As Daily Mail reports, the evening took place at New York's Hard Rock Hotel. For her initial arrival, Ciara wore a bold black dress from LaQuan Smith's FW22 collection, featuring several gorgeous cutouts to show off the model's trim, fit figure.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Wilson kept things more casual, wearing a sporty black tracksuit, Nike sneakers, and a pair of shades. When it was his wife's time to take the stage, she turned into an all-American girl, pairing a white scoop neck t-shirt and decorative denim jeans with a glitzy silver cowboy hat.

It wasn't revealed what songs Ciara sang at the SI affair, but after a weekend of twerking at Lovers and Friends Festival in Las Vegas, she's certainly not out of practice and didn't disappoint her audience.

"My Type A Party Is A SI Cover Party," she captioned her celebratory photo dump, showing off her little black designer dress.





Other famous faces who landed on this year's Sports Illustrated Swim issue include Kim Kardashian and Elon Musk's 74-year-old mother, Maye, who spoke candidly about overcoming self-doubt before modelling for the magazine.

"To be a swimsuit model for Sports Illustrated, people would’ve locked me away as a crazy lady. "I’m very excited that they’ve decided that even older women can wear swimsuits and look great. I think it’s really going to change how women feel when they walk out in their swimsuits."

Check out some footage of Ciara walking the red carpet last night above, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

