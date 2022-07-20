If you're looking for a funny, family-friendly moment, Russell Wilson and Ciara are always happy to oblige. The superstar couple often puts their personal life on display, showing their happy blended family enjoying time together. One of these moments was highlighted by Ciara on social media as she used a conversation with Future Zahir, her son that she shares with rapper Future, to once again promote her new Coast Contra-assisted single, "Jump."

The dance track was released just a few weeks ago, and like any dedicated artist, Ciara has been coming up with unique ways to help push the record. Just yesterday (July 19), she enlisted a handful of her famous friends to make a lip-syncing video, and today she returned with Young Future who had an interesting question about the track.



Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images

"What does the 'thang' mean in 'Jump'?" the eight-year-old asked his mother. Ciara couldn't help but chuckle, because the lyrics read: "You like it when I make that thang jump / You go wow when I make that thang jump / It get loud when I make that thang jump / It's a party when I make that thang jump, jump."

"So, the 'thang' can be like, cars jumping, people jumping..." said Ciara. Future wasn't buying it and cynically replied, "Really, mom?" The singer couldn't help but laugh at her son's response because he obviously knew that wasn't the right answer.

Check out the moment below.