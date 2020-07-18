As Ciara's due date no doubt creeps closer and closer, the singer is making sure to soak up every last second of her pregnancy before Baby No. 3 arrives. The singer has been documenting her pregnancy closely by sharing tons of photos on social media of her growing baby bump over the past several months, and her latest share may just be her most beautiful shot yet. On Saturday (July 18th), Ciara posted a photo of herself kneeling in the pool as she holds her pregnant belly underneath the water's surface. Between the side profile silhouette and the black and white filter, this is definitely one for the books.

Earlier this month, Ciara opened up to British Vogue about her experience with being pregnant during the COVID-19 pandemic. “You don’t hear a lot about us expectant mothers during this time,” she told the publication. “Can babies get COVID-19 through the uterus? It’s a big mystery, and we’re some of the most vulnerable beings. Our immune systems are compromised because we can’t take medicine if we get sick in case it affects the baby. If I get ill, I have to let it pass through my body.” Ciara has yet to share her due date, but at this point, it appears as though she and Russell Wilson could be welcoming their bundle of joy any day now.