Although Ciara and Atlanta trap legend Future have long been estranged, they both still share parenting duties for their son Future Zahir Wilburn. Her new husband Russell Wilson happily contributes as a step father role for "Baby Future," so the kid definitely has tons of guidance in his life. In fact, Russell recently begged Ciara to give him more children to expand the family.

About a week removed from Russell and Ciara darting from Drake's party when he brought out Future to perform, Ciara hit "Baby Future"'s club baseball game. As she went full baseball mom mode, she forced him to take some pictures in his baseball uniform after the game against his will, posting an Instagram story captioned: "I'm that annoying baseball mom."

Future Zahir's 8th birthday is coming up this summer, and the trio of Future Sr., Ciara and Russell Wilson have never been seen together in public. Russell has been enthusiastic about helping raise Baby Future, so you wuld think eventually all the parents would come together for the sake of their son.

Perhaps they could all check out one of his youth baseball games. Check out Ciara's adorable Instagram story below.