Ciara Drops New Women Anthem "Melanin" Ft. City Girls, Ester Dean, Lala Anthony & Lupita Nyong’o

After hitting us with the album Beauty Marks earlier this year, Ciara decides to return to the scene today and share a new woman’s anthem called “Melanin,” featuring City Girls, Lala Anthony, Ester Dean and surprisingly, Lupita Nyong’o.

“This is ultimately an anthem of self-love, which is a journey I’ve been on since my Beauty Marks album. It celebrates the beautiful shades of culture that comprise the inner and outer beauty of everyone. Embracing the unique nature of our skin tones threads together the tapestry of humankind,” CiCi said of the record.

“It is girl power, melanin queen power happening on this record and I’m so honored and so proud of it,” Ciara also added. “The energy is crazy. It’s energy, tempo, that good old 808, Miami base songs. It’s just so good. I’m excited.”

Take a listen to the catchy uptempo club record and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

CiCi’s my name, love is my game

Blue & greens my color, I stay with my team

My girls in every shade, we put the S in slay

Im lifting up my queens, fixing crowns thats my thing

- Ciara