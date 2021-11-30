Ciara and Russell Wilson have been together for quite some time now, and their union has led to kids as well as a bunch of business ventures. They are a certified power couple at this point, and with Wilson enjoying his career with the Seattle Seahawks, it should come as no surprise that Ciara has been incredibly supportive, even during Wilson's most difficult moments.

Just yesterday, Wilson celebrated his birthday on the same day that his Seahawks took on the Washington Football Team. Unfortunately, Wilson and the Seahawks lost the game, however, Wilson ended up winning off of the field thanks to the amazing message he got from Ciara, who paid tribute to him on his 33rd birthday. As you can see, it was quite a beautiful sentiment.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"On this day, a Leader was born. My King. On this day, a Compassionate Man was born. An incredible Husband and Father. On this day a Champion was born. An inspiration to so many! My Greatest Inspiration," Ciara wrote. "The Big 33. My Baby @DangeRussWilson! I wake up everyday excited to love you, everyday with you feels like a celebration and today it’s a BIG celebration! Thankful to God for blessing me to go on this great journey called Life with you. You are everything to me. My Beautiful Birthday Boy I love you sooooo much! Happy Birthday Honey."





These two have definitely been an inspiration as far as couples are concerned, and we're sure Wilson felt very loved on his big day. He will now have to wait until October of next year to repay the favor.