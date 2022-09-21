Ciara is getting back to the music --- and this time around, she brought Summer Walker along to join in on the fun. Earlier this week, the mom of three shared a photo of herself rocking orange hair, a white tank top and a fresh grill with the caption, "Where my twin at??:) #BetterThangs." Fans speculated that Summer would be joining the "1,2 Step" singer after the songstress shared a photo, rocking a similar fit with the capiton, "#betterthangs."



Ciara performs in 2015 John Sciulli/Getty Images for REVOLVE

On Tuesday, Ciara took to Instagram to debut the colorful cover art for her upcoming single, "Better Thangs," as well as the song's official release date. "It’s a vibe when me n my girl link up! CC & @SummerWalker 9/30." Fans flooded the comment section, sharing their excitement for the two Georgia peaches to link up. "Ciara still look like 1-2 step Ciara I’m convinced she’s never going to age," one fan wrote.

Another commenter added, "This is what healed looks like. I love the glow from both of you." This isn't the first time Cici and Summer Walker joined forces. Last year, the "Body Party" singer was joined Summer's critically acclaimed project Still Over It for the albums final track entitled, "Ciara's Prayer." On her Level Up Radio with Ciara on Apple Music in December, Ciara opened up being apart of Summer's sophomore project, sharing, "Just her vulnerability and just her incredible journey she’s going on as a woman with figuring it out now as a mom and just this beautiful story that she’s allowed the world to experience and go on with her and go through with her. I thought it’d be really cool to be a part of this project. So when she called me, I said, “Absolutely, I’ll do this.”

Stream "Better Thangs" when it drops on September 30. Share your comments below.