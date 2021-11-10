Back on October 8, Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson suffered a gruesome finger injury on his throwing hand. Tests revealed that he had ruptured a tendon in his right middle finger, and Wilson was placed on injured reserve.

However, just two days ago, Wilson posted a Succession-style hype video to announce his return to the gridiron.

Seahawks fans were understandably excited (especially considering recent reports that Odell Beckham Jr. is interested with signing with the team), but no fan was more excited that Wilson's wife and number-one fan, Ciara.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In a tweet featuring multiple photos of her husband and children, Ciara revealed just how hard Wilson worked to get back on the field, and how inspired she was by his efforts.

"Watching you go on this journey these past weeks has been inspiring. Your hard work, drive, and dedication never ceases to amaze me!," the "Body Party" singer wrote. "You’re the Best leader I know. The true definition of a Champion. Proud of you baby @DangeRussWilson #3 Let’s Go!'

And because of their status as one of the greatest, modern celebrity couples, Wilson responded to Ciara in an even more heartfelt manner.

"I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!," Russ wrote in a quote tweet. "You are Heaven Sent! Thanks for always loving & supporting me. I love doing life with you. @Ciara."

This is just the most recent example of Seattle's first couple putting their love on full display. Just a couple of weeks ago, Wilson penned a beautiful birthday message for Ciara's 36th, and despite Future's best attempts to poison their relationship, the pair always presents the most united front.

What do you think of Russ and Ciara showing their love on Twitter? Let us know in the comments.