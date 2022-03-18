Russell Wilson was accompanied by his wife and kids in matching outfits to celebrate the NFL star’s trade to the Denver Broncos. They attended the press conference held at Broncos Headquarters and quickly started trending due to their coordinated attire.

After spending nearly a decade as the Seattle Seahawks’ quarterback, Wilson was traded to the Broncos in early March, where he plans to spend the rest of his NFL career.

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

"My goal is to play 10 or 12 more years and hopefully win three, four more Super Bowls, that's the plan," Wilson told ESPN. "That's the mindset. That's why I came here, to finish my career here and hopefully finish on top as a champion. And do it multiple times."

Ciara and Russell took to their respective Instagram accounts to repost their family pics. Ciara captioned her photo, “Broncos Country Baby! Let’s Ride!” She even posted a video of her and her sons goofing around together at the Broncos Training Facility.

Her two sons, 19-month-old Win Harrison Wilson and 7-year-old Future Zahir Wilburn are seen twinning with Russell in a blue-and-orange suit. While Ciara and her daughter, Sienna, also wore matching orange outfits. Ciara is stunting in a bright figure-fitting pantsuit by David Koma, while her daughter is seen wearing a collared dress.

Ciara and Russell spent a lot of time in Colorado earlier this week as they visited the children and families of Children’s Hospital in Aurora, Colorado. Ciara described this “special day” as unforgettable as their hearts were “filled with love and inspiration.”

