Chynna's Posthumous Album "Drug Opera" Is Here

Aron A.
August 21, 2021 17:27
Drug Opera
Chynna

Listen to Chynna's posthumous album, "Drug Opera" ft. Junglepussy, A$AP Ant, and Kur.


Last year, the rap game received the devastating news of Chynna's passing. The Philadelphia rapper had been bubbling up in the underground scene while forming a dedicated fanbase that found solace in her vulnerability and openness. 

On Friday, fans finally received her first full-length project, drug opera. The album was largely completed prior to her passing with her team and family members making minor adjustments to the project due to sample clearance issues. Drug opera is thirteen songs in length with appearances from A$AP Ant, Kur, and Junglepussy. Maaly Raw, Kirk Knight, Suicideyear, and more also contribute production to the album.

Along with the album, a short film directed by Henry DaCosta for the title track was released.

Check out Chynna's posthumous album drug opera below. 

