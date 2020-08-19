Chynna's First Posthumous Single "stupKid" Arrives On Her Birthday

Gone far too soon, Chynna passed away earlier this year at the age of twenty-five. She had formed quite the impressive resume for herself, getting close to some of the most influential artists of our day, including Mac Miller and the A$AP Mob. Also a model, her music career is what got her the most attention.

Open with her battle with addiction, Chynna was always transparent with her fans, friends, and family. Today would have marked her twenty-sixth birthday and, to celebrate, her team has released her first posthumous song "stupKid."

Listen to the late Philadelphia rapper in her first posthumous release below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Heard you like them freak hoes

Heard you fuck with fire signs

Heard you wifin' Leos

Heard you-- 'bout to shoot my shot

I always make my free throws