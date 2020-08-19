mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Chynna's First Posthumous Single "stupKid" Arrives On Her Birthday

Alex Zidel
August 19, 2020 12:42
Chynna
On what would have been Chynna's twenty-sixth birthday, her first posthumous song "stupKid" is released.


Gone far too soon, Chynna passed away earlier this year at the age of twenty-five. She had formed quite the impressive resume for herself, getting close to some of the most influential artists of our day, including Mac Miller and the A$AP Mob. Also a model, her music career is what got her the most attention.

Open with her battle with addiction, Chynna was always transparent with her fans, friends, and family. Today would have marked her twenty-sixth birthday and, to celebrate, her team has released her first posthumous song "stupKid."

Listen to the late Philadelphia rapper in her first posthumous release below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Heard you like them freak hoes
Heard you fuck with fire signs
Heard you wifin' Leos
Heard you-- 'bout to shoot my shot
I always make my free throws

Chynna
Chynna Rogers posthumous song
