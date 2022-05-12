Chuuwee Returns With "Cup Of Red" Featuring $teve Cannon

Those midweek drop-offs are always refreshing for your playlists, and this one arrives from Sacramento artist Chuuwee. The rapper is readying the release of Ominous Music Playing, his project that arrives this Friday, May 13. Chuuwee has been supporting the effort with several singles and now, he brings fans "Cup of Red" featuring $teve Cannon, described in a press release as "another lyrical master class."

The track was reportedly "inspired by Moneybagg Yo," specifically the Memphis rapper's hit "Said Sum." The press release added, "Chuuwee takes this flow and delivers a completely new direction to a classic record," and stated that on "Cup of Red," Chuuwee and Cannon "examine their challenges (and successes) as independent artists in an industry pitted against them."

"Cup of Red" has a production that is held down by Money Montage & Mektro, so stream Chuuwee's new $teve Cannon-assisted single and let us know if they have a summer anthem on their hands.

Quotable Lyrics

You pocket-watchin' always worried about my breast comin'

Don't disrespect me I might take you out your head youngin