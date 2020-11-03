Chucky73 Commands Respect On "De Chamaquito Siempre Cabezu

As we approach the end of 2020, there isn't a sound that was quite fitting for such a chaotic year as Brooklyn drill. From the ascent of stars like Pop Smoke and Fivio Foreign, to buzzing rappers from NYC beginning to make waves, the specific sound coming out of New York has picked up internationally and ultimately, has influenced a lot of what's going on in rap right now.

However, the sound of NYC drill isn't even limited to the English language. Chucky73 has been among those at the forefront of the Latin drill sound coming out of the Big Apple and this weekend, he unleashed his latest project, De Chamaquito Siempre Cabezu. Laced up with 12 songs of straight heat, Chucky enlists the help of Jon Z, Nio Garcia, Fetti031, Myke Towers and more.

Peep the project below.