Bad Boy Records in-house producer Chucky Thompson, a prominent member of Diddy's Hitmen production team, has reportedly passed away. Young Guru took to social media on Aug. 9th where he confirmed the news of Thompson's death. Guru penned a heartbreaking caption where he detailed Thompson's influence on his career.



Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

"There is nothing I can write that will take away this pain. I have to say RIP to my mentor, my big brother, the man who changed my life forever. You were the kindest person the world has ever seen. You were the most gifted musician I have ever been around. You treated me like family from day one. You made a point to the labels that I had to fly to New York with you on every session. You put me in rooms with Biggie. I will forever be in your debt and I will forever be your little brother," Guru wrote. "This one hurts so bad I can’t even explain it. RIP @chucklife365 there will never be another you!!!!"

Thompson played a pivotal role during Bad Boy's heyday in the 90s. Having been a part of Diddy's Hitmen in-house production team, Thompson's production credits include Biggie's "Big Poppa" & "Me & My Bitch" off of Ready To Die, Nas' "One Mic, as well as Mary J. Blige's My Lifewhich earned a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album in 1996.

Our hearts are with the family and friends of Chucky Thompson during these difficult times.