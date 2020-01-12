Chucky, the iconic horror character, is getting his own TV show on SyFy, according to Deadline.

Chucky has been given a straight-to-series order by the network. The decision was announced by NBCUniversal during its presentation at the TCA Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, CA. The show will be created by Don Mancini and producer David Kirschner. Nick Antosca, creator of Syfy’s anthology series Channel Zero, will also be on board.

“The character Don and David created has terrified audiences for over 30 years. The longevity and legacy of Chucky speaks to the creative storytelling and the loyal fans the film series has collected over the years,” said Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks – USA & Syfy. “We are excited to once again partner with Nick and UCP on this new Syfy series, and are incredibly proud to bring Chucky to television for the first time with the original creators.”

“I’ve long wanted to bring Chucky to television and Syfy is the perfect network for us,” Mancini has said in the past. “The show will be a fresh take on the franchise, allowing us to explore Chucky’s character with a depth that is uniquely afforded by the television series format, while staying true to the original vision that has terrorized audiences for over three decades now.”

There is no set release date as of now.